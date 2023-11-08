Austin to enter Stage 2 water restrictions

The move comes as the combined storage level of water in Lakes Travis and Buchanan is projected to drop below 900,000 acre-feet within the next few days.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has enacted Stage 2 water restrictions in response to the ongoing drought affecting Central Texas.

The move to Stage 2 comes as the combined storage level of water in Lakes Travis and Buchanan is projected to drop below 900,000 acre-feet within the next few days.

Interim City Manager Jesus Garza ordered Stage 2 implementation effective on Aug. 15, 2023.

Under Stage 2:

Automatic irrigation and hose-end watering will be restricted to one day per week.

Automatic irrigation runtime is reduced by three hours with cutoff at 5 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Water waste is prohibited.

Restaurants may only serve water if requested.

Charity car washes are prohibited and home car washing must use an auto-shut-off valve or a bucket.

Patio misters at commercial properties, including restaurants and bars, may operate only between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Large ornamental fountains can no longer be operated.

New landscape-establishment irrigation is no longer exempt from the watering schedule.

As of Friday, Lake Travis currently sits at just 42% full, while Lake Buchanan is at 53%.

Jack Neff, Austin resident of more than 40 years, said he understands the need to cut back on watering lawns and is fine with those concessions. He said we do need to conserve and the water levels are concerning.



"Lake Travis is half full. Nothing is coming in. You expect hurricane season to do some kind of miracle, but if that does not happen, we could go to Stage 3. That will keep racking up. It could get worse and worse, the population has grown but the water supply has not," said Neff.

Failing to follow water restrictions could result in fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter