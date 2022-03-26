Annual bike ride benefits one of Austin’s most beloved schools

The 28th annual Rosedale Ride kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, The Pitch.

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Rosedale Ride, one of Austin's premier bicycling events, is now hosted by The Pitch, northeast Austin’s newest hospitality, sports and entertainment destination for “food, fun, and fútbol."

The Rosedale Ride, which is in its 28th year, is currently the largest fundraising effort supporting Rosedale School, Austin ISD’s only school exclusively for children with multiple disabilities and profound needs.

Funds raised from the ride have made many changes at the campus possible, including the inclusion of adaptive transportation, learning centers and sensory activities, among many other things. The event raises money for the Rosedale Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the children of Rosedale School.

Bike riders and their sponsors took to the roads Saturday morning at 8 a.m. to help the school reach its fundraising goal of $100,000. The Rosedale Ride consisted of three routes and a children’s fun ride.

"Rosedale serves students in AISD with multiple disabilities," said Elizabeth Dickey, principal of Rosedale School. "We're the one campus that's serving this population of students and so this ride makes a lot of really special things happen for our students. One of those includes a free prom that's going to happen in May."

