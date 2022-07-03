Austin ISD celebrates renovated Rosedale School reopening

The Rosedale School was renovated as part of AISD's 2017 bond program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD celebrating the rebirth of a school that helps students with special needs at an event on Monday evening.

Austin ISD cut the ribbon on the renovated Rosedale School in North Austin.

The school serves students between the ages of 3 and 22 who have severe special needs.

The president of the AISD board said this new campus will accomplish something leaders have sought to do for years.

"There's one question I have for both our board and our community: does the reality meet the vision when it comes to meeting the needs of our students? Today, this afternoon, this evening, I think we can say yes," said Geronimo Rodriguez.

