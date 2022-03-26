Austin ISD hosts 'Pride Out! Party in the Park' event for families, staff

Live music, drag queens and history lessons will be some of the highlights of Saturday's event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is inviting staff and families to a Pride event at Eastside Early College High School Saturday in an effort to show solidarity with LGBTQIA+ people in the community.

District officials said they hope events like this will foster a safe and supportive environment across campuses in Austin. Saturday's event is part of AISD's "Pride Week," an annual event incorporating "themed, educational, and inspiring topics such as Pride history and creative expression."

However, this year's Pride Week was met with some controversy. Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged the district’s sexual education curriculum, which he says is a decision that rests with parents, despite Austin parents and guardians having the choice to opt their students out of those courses.

Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Eastside Early College High School, located at 900 Thompson Street. Admission is free.

