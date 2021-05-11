Volunteers needed for Austin Police Department's 'Operation Blue Santa'

Every year, Operation Blue Santa provides toys and food for families in need during the holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Operation Blue Santa is asking for volunteers this upcoming holiday season.

Every year, Operation Blue Santa provides toys and food for families in need during the holidays. This year, APD needs help with each step of Operation Blue Santa.

First, APD is looking for individuals and small groups of no more than 25 to work in the Blue Santa warehouse, sorting toys by age and gender, wrapping gifts and building boxes with gifts. To register to volunteer, click here.

Registration is done on a first-come, first-served basis, but Operation Blue Santa is adding more shifts depending on the need, so keep checking back if you don't see any shifts available.

Operation Blue Santa also needs help gathering toys. As a business, you can serve as a toy drop-off point. Then, once you complete your toy drive, drop off the toys at the nearest fire station or at the Blue Santa warehouse. Individuals can purchase one or more toys and donate them at the nearest fire station or business participating in the toy drive. Click here for more information.

Finally, APD is also looking for volunteers to participate on Operation Blue Santa Delivery Day on Dec. 18. The day begins at 8 a.m. and goes until all presents have been delivered, usually around 1 p.m. All are welcome to deliver, but organizers would like to get a headcount to gauge interest and plan activities. If you plan to attend, you can provide more information here.

According to the Operation Blue Santa website, it began in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat wouldn't have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. Now, Operation Blue Santa serves thousands of families and children each year.