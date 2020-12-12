Austin Operation Blue Santa pick-up times scheduled for this weekend

Austin Police Operation Blue Santa recipients can pick up their gift cards during certain hours Saturday through Monday.

Officers with the Austin Police Department are spreading Christmas cheer this weekend.

Due to COVID-19, Austin Police Operation Blue Santa will not be delivering toys and meals to families this year. Instead, the nonprofit will be giving each child gift cards, along with a $25 gift card to H-E-B so families can purchase food for a holiday meal.

Austin Police Operation Blue Santa recipients can pick up their gift cards Saturday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. each day at the location applicants chose: either Nelson Field or 1401 South Industrial Drive.

Recipients should come only on the day, time and location they selected when applying. Be prepared with the phone number you used when applying and bring a form of photo ID.

All recipients will be required to wear a mask and remain in their cars. Follow instructions until you reach the front of the line. Then you may exit your vehicle. However, only the applicant can get out of the car and pick up the gift cards.

If you have any questions about the pick-up process, call 512-974-5800 or email bluesanta@austintexas.gov.

APD says Operation Blue Santa still has families that need to be adopted. If you're interested in adopting a family, email bluesanta@austintexas.gov for more information.

APD has been participating in Austin Police Operation Blue Santa since 1972.