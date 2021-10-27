Round Rock PD brings back safe package delivery program this holiday season

The department said residents can have their holiday packages mailed to the police department to help ensure secure delivery.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is bringing back "Operation Front Porch" to help ensure packages aren't stolen from people's homes this holiday season.

The department said Round Rock residents can have their holiday packages sent to the police department instead of having them sent to their homes starting Nov. 8. Once at the station, packages must be picked up within three days.

Packages should be send to Round Rock Police Department, 2701 N. Mays St. Round Rock, TX 78665. Dec. 23 is the last day residents can pick up their packages from the police station. Package pick-up will not be available during the Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 25 to the 28.

Those looking to use the service must be Round Rock residents. The department said packages must be under 50 pounds.

The service is free but the department said it will accept donations in the form of toys for Operation Blue Santa.

To pick up a package from the department, residents need to bring their government-issued identification card and an order/shipment proof of receipts. Parents picking up packages addressed to their children must provide proof of guardianship and/or the child's identification.

The police department also reminded residents that they can make use of the department's safety exchange zones located in the department lobby and public parking lot if they use exchange websites, such as Craigslist. That service is available year-round.