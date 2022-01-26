Vigil held on 1-year anniversary of Austin doctor's death

Dr. Dodson died after her and others were taken hostage by another doctor.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin community gathered for a vigil in Central Austin on Wednesday night at the office where a beloved doctor was killed one year ago to the day.

On Jan. 26, 2021, two doctors died following a reported hostage situation at an Austin pediatrician's office that lasted about six hours. According to police, Dr. Bharat Narumanchi held five hostages, including Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson. Several hostages were able to escape and others were later allowed to leave, leaving Dodson as the sole hostage.

Hostage negotiators made several attempts to make contact with Narumanchi, but he was not responsive. Later, Narumanchi and Dodson were found with gunshot wounds. Police said Narumanchi killed Dodson before taking his own life.

Shortly after, many began to leave flowers in a makeshift memorial at her office.

"She was someone you could be comfortable with whenever you needed help physically or mentally. She was always someone you could talk to without having to worry," said one young girl told KVUE last year.

Here is a look back at those photos from a year ago:

"Dr. D still had keys to the secret garden of childhood. She just 'got' kids. She could look them in the eye, touch her forehead to theirs, whisper a joke and they would share a secret moment of being fully understood. My timid kid came alive for her," said Lydia Guarino.

