Austin ISD teachers, staff to participate in districtwide Day of Service

Teachers and staff will be volunteering at the Central Texas Food Bank on Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD schools are out on Friday to honor Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day. But the district will still be putting in a little work for the good of the community.

AISD said that under the 2021-22 school year calendar, April 1 was designated as a student holiday and a day to honor labor and civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. Campuses will have specific projects planned for students and staff to volunteer as part of a districtwide Day of Service.

There will also be an organized volunteer event at the Central Texas Food Bank from 9 a.m. until noon. Teachers and staff will be volunteering by cleaning, sorting, boxing and preparing donated food and non-food items.

The district is encouraging families to reach out to their schools for opportunities to volunteer on Friday.