New Austinite enlists help from Nextdoor to feed the homeless

The group now delivers food twice a week to those in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin woman is doing what she can to help the homeless.

Michelle Joseph moved to Austin a few months ago and said when she saw so many people experiencing homelessness, she wanted to do something to help them.

She started out by cooking a few hot meals and donating supplies. Then, after posting about her efforts on Nextdoor, she started receiving more help.

Now, volunteers are helping with food distributions twice a week. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the group delivered to an encampment under the Interstate 35 bridge near 40th Street.

"I'm helping to feed these people," Joseph said. "They're not going to be hungry today and, for today, that may keep them healthy enough to get through to tomorrow."

On the day of service, Joseph said she wanted to make a difference as well.