Austin pharmacy suggests getting on any COVID-19 waiting list you can amid State's next vaccine allocation

Tarrytown Pharmacy has about 40,000 people on its waitlist, but didn't get chosen by the State for week six allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released the week six allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine and some local pharmacies can't help but feel left out.

The DSHS allocation list released on Thursday stated the CDC will ship doses to 260 providers across Texas, which includes 79 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts and 181 additional providers.

Tarrytown Pharmacy wasn't on the list, but there is 40,000 people on its COVID-19 vaccination waitlist.

"We were really disappointed," said staff pharmacist Megan Snelson. "I wish we were kind of just given the chance, we are just the small guy here. We have teams that have been put into place and we're ready to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Snelson said that at the moment, the pharmacy doesn't have any vaccines, but they do have an ultra-low freezer capable of holding 88,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and enough staff to vaccinate 2,000 people a day.

During their first allocation of the vaccine from the State, Snelson said they received 500 doses, which they finished in a week during the holidays.

On the bright side, Snelson said those who got their first round of the vaccine at the pharmacy have all been scheduled to get their second dose after it arrives on Monday.

A Tarrytown pharmacist said get on COVID-19 vaccine waitlists wherever you can if you qualify.



The pharmacy found out yesterday they will not be getting more doses of the vaccine for new patients next week, despite having about 40,000 people on their waitlist. @KVUE — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) January 17, 2021

“So, we're just kind of hoping that we'll get some vaccine eventually but until then, I would say if you can get it somewhere else, get it.”

Every week, the State releases a list detailing which providers will get the COVID-19 vaccine. Tarrytown is hoping next week they won't be left in the cold.

According to the DSHS website, vaccination hubs in our area will receive more of the vaccine. Austin Public Health will receive 12,000 more doses.

Family Emergency Room, which is partnered with Williamson County Health Department, will receive 6,000 doses. For the first time, Hays County Health Department will get 1,950 doses.