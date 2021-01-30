LIST: When and where the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits

Families will be able to pick up a 28-pound box of food at these distributions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank continues to work to meet the needs of those facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. To try to help as many Central Texans as possible, the food bank will continue its food distribution events in February.

The food bank has also put out a call for volunteers to assist with these events and with food sorting at its warehouse. If you are interested in volunteering, click here to sign up.

Travis County Distributions

Thursday, Feb. 4

When: 9 a.m. until noon

Where: Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin

When: 9 a.m. until noon

Where: Austin Community College – Kyle at 1200 Kohler's Crossing in Kyle

When: 9 a.m. until noon

Where: Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin

When: 9 a.m. until noon

Where: Del Valle High School at 5201 Ross Road in Del Valle

When: 9 a.m. until noon

Where: KIPP School – South Campus at 5107 Interstate 35 in Austin

How the distribution works

When cars roll up, volunteers will place pre-packaged boxes into the trunks of families' cars. Families will get 28 pounds of shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna and canned fruit.

Central Texans can also access food through the food bank's network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the area.

If you need more assistance finding food, you can call 211 or go to the Central Texas Food Bank's website. For schedule updates, you can call the Distribution Programs Hotline at 512-684-2559.