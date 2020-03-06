'It just goes to show, we love each other' | Austin black-owned businesses see uptick in support over the weekend

A lot of Austinites are looking for ways to support black-owned businesses right now.

KVUE has been updating a list on our website that shows many of those businesses, such as restaurants, retail, beauty and services.

De J Lozada, the owner of Soul Popped, a gourmet popcorn shop and the first black-owned business at Barton Creek Square Mall, said she saw a big uptick in people supporting her business over the weekend.

"I've been averaging about 60 orders a week, and right now I'm getting 100 orders a day", says Lozada.

Hers is not the only black-owned businesses that saw an increase. Hope Green, owner of Emojis Grilled Cheese, had many people reaching out to her to find out ways to help.

"The outpouring of love and support has been just phenomenal," said Green.

Emojis Grilled Cheese works with homeless communities, including giving out hand sanitizer, food and job help. Green said they've seen more people help with those initiatives as well.

Andrea Edwards is owner of Cal's Beauty Supply, one of the first beauty supply stores owned by a person of color in Austin. She said there are people looking for more ways to support black-owned businesses in our community.

Many celebrated Blackout Tuesday this week by posting a black screen on social media and making the promise to dedicate time to listening and supporting black voices.

Edwards said it was a great start and a great way for the community to come together, and added you can support these businesses without spending money.

"There’s a lot of social media that can really help a lot of local businesses," said Edwards. "Sharing their business with others, or simply liking their Facebook page helps."

Green said one of the things we can do as a community is read about the business owners, saying, "Now you have an emotional connection with that company, those employees, that family that owns the business, so of course you’re going to want to continue to support somebody that you already have an emotional connection with."

Lozada is now looking to pay forward the support she is receiving.

"People who want to support Soul Popped, I want to set up a fund where a percentage of every bag sold will go to help a business affected by protests to help rebuild."

She said that's what Soul Popped is about.

"I share love through popcorn. I want to share a love to my fellow business owners."