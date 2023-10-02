Austin Parks and Recreation reschedules 'Celebration of Life' for tree at Barton Springs Pool

After weeks of consideration following a fungal infection diagnosis, the department has officially determined that "Flo" will be removed later this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's official: "Flo" will be removed from Barton Springs Pool later this week.

In late August, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced that a beloved, decades-old pecan tree located at the pool – affectionately known as "Flo" – had been diagnosed with a wood decay fungus called Kretzschmaria deusta, or brittle cinder fungus. The PARD said this disease weakens roots and wood at the base of a tree and has been known to cause whole tree failures in trees that otherwise look healthy.

Following the diagnosis, the PARD contacted three independent certified arborists to do a follow-up inspection and provide independent professional opinions to help guide decision-making. Once those assessments were complete, the PARD announced on Sept. 8 that after evaluating all the options and the public safety risk, it had decided to remove Flo.

But then department walked that announcement back. On Sept. 11, the PARD said it had decided to delay the removal of the tree while it reviewed "additional considerations."

Then, on Sept. 19, the department spoke to the Austin City Council, saying the tree is fragile and could fall over at any time. It said "Flo" needs to be removed because the damage is beyond repair.

On Oct. 2, the PARD announced that Flo will be removed on Thursday, Oct. 5, when Barton Springs Pool is closed.

Prior to the tree's removal, the community can honor Flo at a "Celebration of Life" ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a water blessing, speakers detailing Flo's history and music. The PARD said attendees should plan to park on the south side of the pool and walk around due to limited space in the main lot.

The PARD has also been collecting stories, memories and photos of Flo, which can be viewed online. The public can continue to share their remembrances via email at treestories@austintexas.gov.

According to the PARD, Flo has been leaning over the pool deck of Barton Springs since at least 1928. Previous measures have been taken over the decades to preserve the tree, including supporting it with a combination of cables and a permanent steel support structure and installing fencing around the critical root zone to reduce soil compaction from foot traffic.

"PARD recognizes the immense value 'Flo' has provided to our shared community and that the tree removal will change the landscape around Barton Springs Pool," the department said, adding, "Structural defects in the tree have existed for decades, and PARD has worked hard to support and maintain the tree. These defects combined with the confirmed diagnosis of brittle cinder fungus, which has no cure, will cause this tree to fail. A tree of this size in an area of high use, even with barricades blocking access, is a life safety hazard."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube