Austin Parks and Recreation Department to host 'celebration of life' ceremony for tree at Barton Springs Pool

The nearly century-old pecan tree, affectionately known as "Flo," was recently diagnosed with a fungal infection.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sad news for long-time Austinites: a beloved tree's time at Barton Springs Pool is coming to an end.

Last month, a decades-old pecan tree – affectionately known as "Flo" – was diagnosed with a wood decay fungus called Kretzschmaria deusta, or brittle cinder fungus. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) said this disease weakens roots and wood at the base of a tree and has been known to cause whole tree failures in trees that otherwise look healthy.

Following the diagnosis, the PARD contacted three independent certified arborists to do a follow-up inspection and provide independent professional opinions to help guide decision-making.

Now all of those assessments are complete and, after evaluating all the options and the public safety risk, the PARD has decided to remove Flo.

According to the department, Flo has been leaning over the pool deck of Barton Springs since at least 1928. Previous measures have been taken over the decades to preserve the tree, including supporting it with a combination of cables and a permanent steel support structure and installing fencing around the critical root zone to reduce soil compaction from foot traffic.

The PARD said it recognizes the importance of Flo to many community members and will therefore host a "Celebration of Life" ceremony for the tree on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The event will feature a water blessing and provide attendees with time to say goodbye to the beloved tree.

The department is also collecting photos and stories and memories about Flo. The public can share those remembrances at treestories@austintexas.gov.

