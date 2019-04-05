AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro released a statement on Friday saying they are experiencing delays due to the severe weather.

Cap Metro said MetroRail is experiencing delays due to a flooded track and also trespassers at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. are blocking the track to safely remove themselves from the flooded areas nearby.

On top of delays for MetroRail, some rail-crossings reportedly have the arms down due to the flooded tracks and signal issues. This is impacting traffic in some areas including Gracy Farms near MoPac.

Remember to stay out of flooded areas and avoid driving in these conditions.