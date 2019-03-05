LA GRANGE, Texas — Damage from two possible tornadoes is being reported from Fayette County after strong storms passed through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said local storm reports came in while a tornado warning was still in place for damage to industrial buildings along Highway 71 near La Grange.

Fayette County EMS sent out a Facebook post on Friday morning showing damage to some of the buildings.

Emergency management coordinator for Fayette County, Janet Carrigan, says it’s now soggy, wet, and lots of debris. No injuries.

Fayette county ems, sheriff’s office surveying damage in the area. Most of the damage is concentrated along 71 west of La Grange. They are out looking for more damage as it’s a rural area.

PHOTOS: Possible tornado damage in Fayette County

PHOTOS: Possible tornado damage in Fayette County

Fayette County EMS also reported that Mt. Zion Church on Egypt Road has significant damage.

Kevin McCourt posted a video to Facebook of damage being reported to industrial buildings at McCourt & Sons, but thankfully no one was injured.

Local law enforcement also reported a possible tornado near Flatonia in Fayette County that has left some damage, but it is not clear yet what that damage may be.

The National Weather Service said they will be surveying the damage this afternoon and have a team on the way.

