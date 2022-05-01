AISD sees attendance drop as students and teachers return from winter break

The district released data compared to the same time last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District released statistics on Wednesday that showed 39 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and 56 students who also have the virus.

AISD also released attendance data. There were 384 teachers absent on Jan. 5, compared to 293 on Jan. 6 of 2021.

According to the district, student attendance for Jan. 5 was 83.93% compared to 94.39% on Jan. 6, 2021.

One Kealing Middle School teacher said the first day back from winter break turned out better than expected.

Tania Tasneem said she was a little worried, given the number of teachers and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of vacancies the campus is carrying.

"So, I think that's my No. 1 concern is that I keep hearing that there is a plan, but I don't know what the plan is and I don't know that all campuses, like, is it really necessary that each campus has to create their own plan?" Tasneem asked.

A district spokesperson told KVUE that Austin ISD did not deploy staff from the central office to support classes on Wednesday.