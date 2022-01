The Austin Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of the fire at 12166 Metric Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a fire at a North Austin condominium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of the fire at 12166 Metric Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation, AFD said.

Working fire 12166 Metric Blvd. Fire is under control. Upon search firefighters found a victim that has been pronounced deceased on scene. Cause is under investigation. MTF when available. pic.twitter.com/kYVymvjNWh — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 5, 2022

No other information is available at this time.