ROUND ROCK, Texas — A fire that occurred in Round Rock on Monday morning was caused by arson, according to Round Rock police.

Police said the call for the fire came in around 5:10 a.m. for a home that was on fire in the 1600 block of White Oak Loop.

While the fire is now out, police said based off of the information they have they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Police said Patrick Paul Dupre, 37, was arrested nearby for public intoxication. He has been identified as a person of interest as the investigation into the fire continues.

RELATED:

Officials investigating suspicious fire at Oak Springs Elementary

Park rangers investigating suspicious fire at Enchanted Rock

AFD investigating suspicious fires near UT campus

One resident was home at the time of the fire, but was able to escape without injury.

Investigators said the fire started on the exterior of the house and progressed into the home. The damage is estimated to be $80,000.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Marcos police investigating apparent murder-suicide of Texas State students

The 17 best deals and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Day and week

Verify: Texas oil is the new gold rush