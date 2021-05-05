Supporting local Tex-Mex for the week of Cinco de Mayo

The El Arroyo owner shared how restaurants are still rebuilding a year after the start of the pandemic and need continued support.

AUSTIN, Texas — This time last year, majority of local Tex-Mex joints were solely relying on to-go orders. During a time when their patios would typically be packed, they had to close their doors due COVID-19 safety protocols.

One year later, many local spots are still working to get back on their feet.

Austin Tex-Mex staple El Arroyo, well known for its witty signs on the corner of Fifth Street, hasn't struggled with business as much as some, but owner Ellis Winstanley said many mom-and-pop shops are taking it one day at a time.

"I think people are going to be struggling for the next four, five, six months, to get back to normal and get their legs back under them and just deal with all of it," said Winstanley. "There's just a big big pile of stuff that's lingering – administrative stuff, government stuff – just a lot of stuff to deal with."

He said supporting local goes a long way, especially for smaller places that maybe don't use social media as much or aren't as well known.

"It's still super challenging for everyone, but I think most restaurants in particular are understaffed right now," he said. "For the most part customers have been super understanding and supportive. That's been one of the coolest things about the whole pandemic in general – you saw people come out in mass to support their local restaurants."

Winstanley has also been vocal in support of alcohol to-go and the financial benefit it has for local businesses.

"Alcohol is a huge part of the restaurant experience, so alcohol to-go just makes sense, and it looks like it's going to pass, which is great," said Winstanley.

