AUSTIN, Texas — Cinco de Mayo is here and some of Austin's favorite local restaurants and bars are doing their part to help you enjoy a fun and festive celebration safely.

Many local businesses in Austin took quite a hit in the previous year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, so this is a great opportunity for you to head out and support some of your favorite spots.

Here's a list of some deals to get the celebration started.

Kickstart Cinco de Mayo festivities at La Condesa with a special old school menu, featuring favorites like the iconic El Califa tacos and five different margarita specials. And if you're looking to Cinco at home, La Condesa is offering party packs and margaritas kits all day.

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

400 W. Second St.

It’s Cinco for Cinco at Z’Tejas on Sixth Street and at the Arboretum! All house margaritas are $5 with a side of queso fundido or their famous shrimp tostada bites.

11 a.m. 9 p.m.

1110 W. Sixth Street; 9400 Arboretum Blvd.

Shop, eat, and drink at Arbor Food Park‘s Cinco de Mayo celebration. Fifteen on-site vendors will offer vintage and handmade goods and some of Austin’s finest food trucks, such as Dough Boys and Comal, will be parked outside. Complimentary drinks will be provided by Campo Bravo Tequila and Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, along with live music. This event is dog and family-friendly.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1108 E. 12th St.

Take the party to-go! Santa Rita’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration home package includes your choice of a taco kit sombrero, which feeds four to six people, for $44.95.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Call 512-419-7482

1206 West 38th St.



Siete Foods and LORO have partnered to offer a special grain-free and dairy-free prepare-at-home taco and queso kit.

A Siete Cinco de Mayo celebration wouldn’t be complete without live music – so the community is invited to tune in to Siete’s virtual concert featuring local artists Angélica Rahe, The Tiarra Girls and Sam Houston.

Loro is offering contactless, curbside pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Concert: May 5 at 7 p.m. on YouTube

2115 S. Lamar Blvd.

The Volstead Lounge is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta and you won’t want to miss it. Enjoy free tacos with the purchase of an Espolon cocktail, then dance all night long to the musical stylings of DJ uLOVEi. Masks are required.

5 p.m.

1500 E. Sixth St.

It’s Cinco for Cinco all day at Chuy’s happy hour. From $1 tequila floaters to $5 bloody marys, the Tex-Mex chain is offering several drink specials. All offers vary by location, so check with your nearest Chuy’s before heading out.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Multiple locations

Be the first in line to try Whitestone Brewery’s limited edition Mexican hot chocolate imperial stout infused with cinnamon sticks, chocolate cookies and freshly toasted cacao. Pair it with a Ronburguesa or classic street taco from Van’s Damn Tasty Tacos & Ronburguesas Food Truck while relaxing in the dog-friendly beer garden.

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

601 Whitestone Blvd.

With a piñata for the kids and crafted margaritas and organic wine for the adults, Barr Mansion is the ideal spot for a family-friendly celebration this Wednesday. Enjoy Taco Regio’s traditional Mexican dishes alongside Tejano music, colorful decorations and lots of outdoor space to dance and socialize.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10463 Sprinkle Road

Gabriela’s Group is presenting a variety of DJ sets, live performances and drink specials at their various locations this Wednesday. At Gabriela’s Downtown, jam out to Mariachi Los Toros and DJ Spicy while enjoying $6 margaritas and $3 Espolon and Silencio mezcal shots, then hop over to the restaurant’s South Austin location to catch local Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, take the stage.

The music starts at 6 p.m., but the drink specials go all day.

900 E. Seventh St.

Liven up your Cinco de Mayo with Trudy’s $11 margaritas and martinis coupled with live mariachi music. Guests can take a swing at the restaurant’s COVID-19 piñata and win one of many special giveaways.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8820 Burnet Road; 901 Little Texas Lane



