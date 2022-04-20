Wastewater rate increases likely for Dripping Springs residents

This is the first rate hike in over four years. City officials say updated wastewater rates are typically reflected in April, but this increase will happen later.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Residents in Dripping Springs will likely see a rate increase of 10% on their base and usage fees for wastewater services this summer, according to city officials.

In an advisory released Wednesday, civic leaders in Dripping Springs said a rate increase was originally scheduled for April 2020 but that hike was postponed due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wastewater rates are based on water consumption from the months of December through February which officials refer to as the “winter averaging period” that is conducted yearly.

Officials said the city has worked to minimize rate increases through a reduction in operational costs but ultimately those costs have continued to grow. That’s the reason officials hope the wastewater rate increase will help offset those operational costs, adding that the rates in Dripping Springs remain competitive relative to neighboring communities like Bee Cave, Blanco, Kyle and Buda.

“The City is committed to managing those costs and staying efficient while upholding the City’s commitment to a sustainable future,” the statement said.

Still, Dripping Springs residents are encouraged to report their new wastewater rates if they believe there’s been an error in reporting. Those errors could be related to leaks or other causes.

Anyone interested in disputing their rate increase is asked to file an adjustment form and submit evidence by email. That evidence may be usage reports from DSWSC or plumbing invoices/receipts due to breaks/leaks, property owner’s receipts of materials, supplies, etc.

From that point, the city will notify the resident if their adjustment filing was approved. Residents with further questions are encouraged to call the city directly at 512-858-4725.