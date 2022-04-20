x
Two injured, one killed in Round Rock shooting

Police said the incident occurred on Gattis School Road.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Three people were injured Tuesday, one fatally, after a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gattis School Road.

Officials first responded to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center after getting reports of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on a male victim.

They later learned where the shooting occurred and responded. There, they found a deceased male, also with a gunshot wound.

Later, police learned of a third male gunshot victim. That person also had a non-life-threatening injury, but they were taken to St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500 or jrowe@roundrocktexas.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.

