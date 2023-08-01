Travis County judge wants Austin included in high-speed rail project

Judge Andy Brown is calling for the large-scale plan to include Travis County.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Central Partners and Amtrak are looking for ways to connect cities across Texas with a high-speed rail project.

Judge Andy Brown -- who is supporting the project -- is calling for it to include Travis County and is proposing a 240-mile line that would extend from College Station through Austin to San Antonio.

“If we are going to add more high-speed rail to this country, the Dallas to Houston Corridor is a compelling proposition and offers great potential,” said Amtrak Senior Vice President of High-Speed Rail Development Programs Andy Byford. “We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service and we are proud to bring our experience to evaluate this potential project and explore opportunities with Texas Central so the state can meet its full transportation needs.”

According to the release, the 205 mph high-speed rail would have travel time between Houston and Dallas be less than 90 minutes. Travel time between Fort Worth to Austin would also be under 90 minutes.

“Texans deserve fast, frequent, and reliable transit,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. “A high-speed passenger rail system connecting the largest communities in our state could create economic growth, address affordability issues, and promote a safer and more environmentally responsible way to travel for everyone. I’m excited about today’s announcement and want to send a clear message from Travis County: This is an investment in our future and an investment in the people who live in our communities.”

An Environmental Impact Statement will need to be initiated for the next steps.

