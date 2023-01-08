Williamson County calls for nearly $900M November bond election

Commissioners set aside $825 million for road projects as Proposition A and $59 million for park projects as Proposition B.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County leaders are calling for a nearly $900 million bond election to take place in November. The money would be used for county improvement projects.

On Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners told staff to start preparing bond package recommendations. Commissioners set aside $825 million for road projects as Proposition A and $59 million for park projects as Proposition B.

A list of projects to be included in the November bond election will be finalized next Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The $884 million bond is well below the recommended $1.8 billion bond proposed by the Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee on June 27. That recommendation included a $1.7 billion transportation bond and a $79 million parks bond.

At that meeting, County Judge Bill Gravell told the court he believes the county is due for another bond election as the cost of construction has escalated and the county has continued to grow.

Williamson County’s last bond election was in 2019, when voters approved $412 million for road projects and $35 million for parks.

If the bond is finalized on Aug. 8, the election will take place on Nov. 7.