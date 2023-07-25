CapMetro says planned Red Line Trail will improve access to public transportation from Q2 Stadium

Construction is expected to begin on the trail in spring 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) plans to increase the ways that Austin FC fans can get to Q2 Stadium.

A planned 1.7-mile bike path called the Red Line Trail will connect Braker Lane to the northern Walnut Creek Trail. CapMetro says this will make it easier for soccer fans to access public transportation and other trails from the stadium.

The trail will also connect to the future McKalla and Broadmoor stations on the CapMetro rail line.

CapMetro said the City of Austin's Capital Delivery Services Department is developing a portion of the Red Line Trail in partnership with Austin Transportation and Public Work's Urban Trails Program. Funding for this trail segment comes from the 2016 and 2022 Austin Mobility Bonds.

Hey FC fans 💚 ⚽🖤! Designs are underway for a trail to connect Q2 Stadium to nearby trails and transit stops. 🚊 🚴‍🚶



Learn more at: https://t.co/tEt7eKay01 #ATXMobilityBonds pic.twitter.com/C2yuTtoMeo — CapMetro (@CapMetroATX) July 24, 2023

The Red Line Trail will be built in four segments. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026.

