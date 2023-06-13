Austin nonprofit offering manufacturing training as Texas CHIPS Act is set to bring new jobs

Skillpoint Alliance offers a free certified production technician manufacturing program.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit is offering free training to fill the jobs that the $1.4 billion Texas CHIPS Act will create.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently approved the act, which will create the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund. According to The Texas Tribune, the $1.4 billion will be put toward "microchip research and manufacturing initiatives in an effort to attract new investments, secure lucrative federal grants and create thousands of high-paying jobs over the next decade."

Skillpoint Alliance, a local workforce development organization, offers a free certified production technician manufacturing program to lower-income underserved populations who have less access to resources. The program gets people ready to be technicians in manufacturing, processing and equipment, as well as fab associates, machine operators and assemblers.

Skillpoint Alliance prides itself on having fast and free programs. It offers multiple programs and classes throughout the year. Anyone interested can visit the organization's website for more information.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.



Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram