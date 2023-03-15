LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott, state officials to discuss Texas CHIPS Act, semiconductor industry

The Texas CHIPS Act would create the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium and Fund.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will talk about the Texas Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott will be joined by Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen and other state officials at the press conference at the Texas State Capitol. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The CHIPS Act would create the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium and Fund. According to a press release from Abbott's office, this would help with the state's research and development of semiconductor chip projects and the semiconductor industry.

This legislative session, Bonnen has filed House Bill 5174, which calls for the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium as an advisory panel.

The consortium would "leverage the expertise and capacity of institutions of higher education, industry and non-profit stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to ensure ongoing semiconductor innovation; sustain Texas leadership in advanced semiconductor research, design and manufacturing; and attract public and private investment in the state related to research, development, commercialization and manufacturing of semiconductors," according to the bill.

The bill also addresses the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, "a dedicated account within the General Revenue Fund." This fund would be used to "provide appropriations to state entities and institutions of higher education as matches for semiconductor manufacturing and design projects; and issue grants to private businesses with an established presence within the state of Texas to encourage economic development related to semiconductor manufacturing and design."

Bonnen's bill was filed on March 10. Read it in full.

Huffman also filed a bill, Senate Bill 2288, on March 10. This bill would also call for the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium as an advisory panel and also touches on the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund. Read SB 2288 in full.

On Monday, U.S. House Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) and Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) participated in a roundtable discussion about maximizing growth in the semiconductor industry. The roundtable covered key issues such as applying for CHIPS grants, workforce development and steps to ensure Texas and the U.S. maintain a leadership position in the industry.