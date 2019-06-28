AUSTIN, Texas — James Avery, a Texas-based jewelry store, is building its second headquarters in Cedar Park, Texas.

On Thursday, the approval was made by the city council at a meeting. The new headquarters will provide 102 jobs with $13 million in capital expenditures.

The 35,000-square-foot office is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale described a special childhood memory of the jewelry saying, “It was a four-crossed James Avery charm and I remember being about 4 or 5 years old, playing with that charm.”

In 1954, the James Avery jewelry was created in a two-car garage in Kerrville, Texas. Even though Avery has died, the company is still owned by the family. The company prides itself in being a multi-channel retailer still located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.

“We seek to maintain the company culture that we all enjoy in Kerrville and that Mr. Avery established over many decades," said James Avery CFO Paul Zipp.

In its first year, James Avery will have incentives promising 65 jobs with a relocation bonus for up to 25 existing employees.

