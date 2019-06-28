AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are trying to find someone who shot and killed a man early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on North Lamar Boulevard near Braker Lane just before 2 a.m. when officers heard gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police there was a disturbance and then someone started shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a car crashed at a shopping center and a man inside of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries, according to police. Police said they found weapons inside the victim's car.

Officers are calling the shooting a "gun battle" and said it's possible that the victim and shooter knew each other.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time, but said they're working with witnesses to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

