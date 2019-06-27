BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above on Independence Day boat safety was published in 2016.

A 20-year-old man from Sugar Land, Texas, was killed in a boat crash on Lake LBJ Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

Game wardens identified the man as Robert Platt Jr. There were reportedly eight others aboard the boat at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Platt was a pole vaulter for the University of Houston Track and Field team. The Cougars' Athletics Twitter account posted an announcement of his passing.

The crash occurred on the Colorado arm of the lake near Legends at approximately 9:30 p.m., Texas Game Wardens said. Game wardens are investigating the scene to determine what caused the crash and an autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

