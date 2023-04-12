Superheroes help unveil new Dell Children's Medical Center North location

The official opening for the north branch will take place on April 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — The newest branch at Dell Children's Medical Center is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, April 12, the Dell Children's Medical Center North branch is hosting its grand opening starting at 5 p.m. In honor of the grand opening, Mayor Kirk Watson and Williamson County first responders will be joined by a group of superheroes from the Austin Police Department!

The superheroes will arrive at 5 p.m. at 9010 North Lake Creek Parkway. A ceremony will follow, as well as a blessing of the hospital doors by Bishop Joe Vazquez and a festival until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, the new branch will be celebrated with a light show by drones starting at 8:15 p.m.

The new hospital is over 187,000 square feet and includes 36 patient beds, emergency and trauma services, two operating rooms, procedure and endoscopy rooms, sleep labs and more space for future growth.

In the 187,000 square feet, there are four floors with different care occurring on each floor:

Emergency department will be on the first floor, which offers level three trauma care

The two operating rooms will be on the second floor

A Ronald McDonald suite that has a lounge, kitchen and bedrooms, alongside 36 other beds will be on the third floor

The fourth floor is dedicated to future growth in the hospital, and will be able to hold 36 more beds

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.