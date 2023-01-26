Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Hospital

The 6th-ranked Longhorns brought smiles and "hope" to pediatric heart patients.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Hospital.

"I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," Chih Chi Huang said.

Players from the UT men's tennis team had the opportunity to meet children that are battling heart conditions in their first few months of life.

"I got to see [patients named] Elias and Royce," Cleeve Harper said.

"[Royce] is four months old. He's looking out on the world and probably doesn't know what's going on, but he's definitely fighting through it," Lucas Brown said. "They're all doing their best."

The event was hosted by Dr. Chuck Fraser, one of the leading pediatric heart surgeons in the world and a former UT tennis player ('77-'78).

"To see these UT athletes come is so exciting," Fraser said. "It just give [the patients] another realm of hope."

"We don't consider ourselves these heroes or these crazy people just because we play tennis" Brown said. "Honestly, they're the heroes."

"They're young, so they're not able to talk with us," Harper said. "But I think just our presence, I'm hoping, will help them fight through."

