11-year-old soccer player on the road to full recovery after surviving cardiac arrest while training

Sabine Barrett suffered a cardiac arrest due to a rare congenital heart disease called coronary artery anomaly.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An 11-year-old soccer player is making a full recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest in January.

Sabine Barrett was playing soccer on Jan. 19 when she collapsed on the field. Her father, who was with her at the time, called Lone Star Soccer Club coach Nick Snyder for help. Snyder administered CPR while Barrett's father called 911.

Once medics from Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), firefighters from the Austin Fire Department and officers from the Austin Police Department arrived on scene, they took over resuscitative efforts.

After 18 minutes, Barrett's heartbeat returned and she was taken by Travis County STARFlight to Dell Children's Medical Center for further treatment.

Medical officials determined that Barrett suffered a cardiac arrest due to a rare congenital heart disease called coronary artery anomaly. This type of defect is the second-leading cause of death in young athletes, according to ATCEMS.

Barrett underwent open heart surgery on Jan. 20. Dr. Carlos M. Mery – a pediatric congenital heart surgeon at Dell Children's and the associate chief of pediatric and congenital cardiothoracic surgery for the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease – performed the surgery, along with his cardiac care team.

Almost a month after the surgery, Barrett is now out of the hospital and on her way to a full recovery. On Wednesday, Barrett was able to meet the entire team of first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital staff who helped save her life.

KVUE's Matt Fernandez was present for the reunion and will have more on KVUE News at 6 p.m.