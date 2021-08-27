CapMetro to create police department as part of public safety program

Austin's transit agency will create its own police force over the next year and a half if approved by its board.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will ask its board of directors Monday to move forward with plans to create its own police department as part of a public safety strategy for the transit agency.

As CapMetro prepares for light rail and more bus routes as part of Project Connect over the next decade, Austin’s growth is one factor adding to the need to beef up security and prepare for the transit system of the future.

“We're going to be very careful in establishing this department. Very careful. Take a very measured, methodical and meaningful approach to this. We will be seeking individuals with high levels of integrity,” said Gardner Tabon, CapMetro’s chief safety officer.

Transit police officers will be armed and receive specialized training with a focus on transit needs and anti-terrorism efforts. CapMetro will have direct control of training, staffing and policies.

Currently, Austin Police Department officers respond to CapMetro-related calls for service. During a presentation to reporters on Thursday, Tabon explained the shortage of city police officers is another factor that has played into CapMetro’s move toward internal public safety operations.

“Police officers will be able to focus on incidents that call for actual law enforcement activities, crimes being committed,” Tabon said. “We anticipate shorter response times to staff and customer concerns.”

Sometimes, CapMetro has more specific safety or security needs than APD can meet quickly enough. Some of the top calls right now include requests for assistance and loitering.

“People expect it to be safe, and it's going to have to be safe for people to use it and use it in a way that helps the city continue to grow efficiently,” said Darryl Jamail, CapMetro’s director of public safety and emergency management.

A survey presented Thursday indicated 80% of CapMetro riders think security is good while 63% of frontline staff view security as a problem, with 30% reporting they feel unsafe while working.

CapMetro’s approach to public safety will also include ambassadors and intervention specialists, which staff hopes will be the first line of defense to incidents and interactions that CapMetro riders have while using transit, officials explained Thursday. Here's how CapMetro plans to delegate response:

Ambassadors will be the primary role to interface with riders and the first to respond to any safety violations or policy issues. They may also help customers buy tickets or identify any improvements to infrastructure or safety hazards.

Intervention specialists will be dispatched at transit stations, stops and on vehicles with the appropriate social service skills and training.

Police officers will respond to more serious safety situations or write citations if necessary.

The board will be asked Monday to approve the hiring of a police chief and start the work needed to create a community-oriented transit police department, including the creation of general orders and standard operating procedures.

If approved, the board in September is expected to consider $590,000 as part of CapMetro’s upcoming fiscal year budget to fund the hiring of initial positions and operating costs.

A public safety consultant, the former chief of Atlanta’s transit police department, will guide Austin transit leaders through the process.