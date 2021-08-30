In win for neighbors, Austin City Council will consider opening gate that has caused frustration for years

KVUE reported on neighbors' frustration over the gate earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Austin City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution that could ultimately make life a little easier for residents in two North Central Austin neighborhoods.

The council will consider a resolution that would temporarily open an emergency access gate that blocks Easy Wind Drive at Morrow Street and separates the Crestview and Crestview Station neighborhoods. The resolution would approve opening the gate for a three-month traffic study that would help leaders decide whether to permanently keep the gate open – something neighbors have wanted for years.

Earlier this month, KVUE reported on the frustrations that the gate has caused. Neighbors said the gate unnecessarily divides a connected community and limits the options that Crestview Station residents have for getting out of their neighborhood on the east side.

What options residents do have are dangerous. Austin Police Department data and photos from the Austin Transportation Department show several crashes that have blocked lanes and damaged cars in the area.

The frustration over the gate has also turned into an expensive bill with the City’s Public Works Department, as the gate has been repeatedly vandalized this year.

So far this year, Public Works crews have fixed it at least nine times. All the work, including labor and materials, has cost the City more than $15,000 in 2021.

KVUE learned to get rid of the gate entirely, the city council or planning commission could initiate a zoning change. Otherwise, the landowner of the Crestview Station parcel, which in this case is unclear, could initiate the change.

Update to @KVUE story: @LesliePoolATX will propose resolution to #ATXCouncil Thursday that would open @CrestviewGate for a 3-month traffic study, potential to keep it open permanently if City Traffic Engineer recommendshttps://t.co/jj9Cf6psTt — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) August 30, 2021

The Austin Transportation Department sent KVUE the following statement about the resolution the council will consider on Thursday:

"District 7 Council Member Leslie Pool plans to bring forth an item at Austin City Council’s Sept. 2 meeting that would direct City Manager Spencer Cronk to initiate a three-month pilot to open the gate on Easy Wind Drive to provide vehicular access to Morrow Street. Austin Transportation is currently collecting traffic volume and speed data with the gate at Easy Wind Drive and Morrow Street closed. If the pilot is approved, ATD will continue to collect data every 4-6 weeks during the pilot period to determine if traffic volumes and speeds are being impacted. ATD’s City Traffic Engineer would make the final recommendation whether to permanently open the gate based on an engineering evaluation by monitoring safety and mobility impacts."