Keep Austin Local: Visual Lyrics florist in Cedar Park

Check out the beautiful floral arrangements made by this family-owned business!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Visual Lyrics, a family-owned florist business in Cedar Park specializing in wedding flowers, parties, corporate events and more. It makes bouquet arrangements and centerpieces as well as larger installations, like backdrops.

Visual Lyrics was started by Donna Bennett while she was an acrylic artist. She and her daughter, Trisha Dunn, decided to start a wedding floral design studio in 2000. The mother-daughter duo is surrounded by other family as well. The whole family decided to join the Visual Lyrics team shortly after they started their floral artistry venture.

They are known for natural organic designs with an artistic eye. Many of their arrangements use more materials than flowers alone, and the team is constantly looking for new trends to incorporate.

The Visual Lyrics staff recommends people book wedding flowers a year in advance.

You can find Visual Lyrics at 1901 W. New Hope in Cedar Park, or online here.