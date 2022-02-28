Keep Austin Local: Curl Austin and Lone Star Curling Club

Try a new sport while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Curl Austin, a local spot teaching people how to play the sport of curling. In this edition of Keep Austin Local, we also learn about the Lone Star Curling Club.

Curling is a unique sport seen in the Winter Olympics. It is easy to learn and can be a lifelong sport for those interested.

Curl Austin has been open for about nine months, and the Lone Star Curling Club has been in Austin since 2006. It is the only dedicated curling ice in Texas.

Pat Popovich with Lone Star Curling Club recommends those interested in curling start with a Learn to Curl class with Curl Austin and then join a league with Lone Star Curling Club.

Lone Star Curling Club offers different option days for interested curlers including open practice, ladies night and league play.

You can find Curl Austin at 9402 United Drive in Austin, or online here.

