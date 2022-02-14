Keep Austin Local: Room Service Vintage

Find vintage treasures from a rotating supply of furniture, décor, jewelry and more from the '50s through '80s while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Room Service Vintage – a vintage shop that opened in October of 2021.

The shop specializes in 1950s through 1980s home furnishings and clothes and features nine different vendors. Visitors can also find records, jewelry, toys, art and more. There are new selections of items every day. The manager of the store says some customers even visit every few days just to see what is new.

“We feel durability and sustainability are our two main customer draws. We are lucky we live in a city that is pretty conscientious of the environment, and people not only recognize these two things but they also appreciate that we have an ever-rotating selection of these items,” said manager Lori Goodpasture.

Room Service Vintage is very active on Instagram, posting items that might go quickly. If you might be looking to buy vintage, they recommend putting your notifications on to see their posts right away.

You can find Room Service Vintage at 117 N. Loop Blvd. E, or online here.

