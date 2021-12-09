x
Travis County Sheriff's Office investigates after woman found dead in South Austin home

The woman was found in a home near Onion Creek after a neighbor called reporting that packages were piling up at the home's door.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide in South Austin after a woman was found dead in a home Thursday.

Deputies first responded to the home on Buffalo Ridge Drive, near Onion Creek, Thursday morning after receiving a welfare call from a neighbor in the area. The neighbor told the sheriff's office that boxes being delivered were starting to pile up in from of the house and they were concerned something could be wrong with the resident.

Deputies arrived and entered the residence to find a woman dead in the home, according to TCSO Senior Public Information Officer Kristen Dark. Responding officials determined the death was not of natural causes, so they contacted the Criminal Investigations Unit to work the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Dark said that evidence at the scene suggests the victim knew the suspect, and that there is no danger to the public at this time. That suspect, however, has not yet been identified.

Officials are in the process of interviewing neighbors and contacting family as part of the investigation.

Dark said this is the 11th homicide the sheriff's office has responded to this year.

