Keep Austin Local: Gourmet hot dog spot Mission Dogs

Get a bacon-wrapped hot dog while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Mission Dogs, a gourmet hot dog spot that’s been around since 2013. It was started by Mike Farley as a hot dog cart, but now is a brick-and-mortar in East Austin.

Mission Dogs is known for its bacon-wrapped hot dogs with Asian-style toppings and sauces. Farley said the flavors were inspired by dishes he had growing up.

"The Mission Dog" has sautéed onions, jalapenos, ketchup, mustard and mayo. "The VietDog" has cucumber, carrot and cilantro marinated in seasoned rice vinegar and is topped with chili pepper garlic sauce and Sriracha mayo. See its other menu items here.

The hot dog cart is still being pushed around. Follow Mission Dogs on social media to see where it will be at.

You can find Mission Dogs at 1701 E. Cesar Chavez St. Suite B or online here.

Keep Austin Local: Mission Dogs 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10