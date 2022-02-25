The chef and his World Central Kitchen team are known for getting boots on the ground following disasters across the globe.

WASHINGTON — D.C. chef and humanitarian José Andrés is on the ground in Poland, offering aid following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The recent James Beard award-nominated chef tweeted Thursday night that he is arriving in Poland with the team from World Central Kitchen to "see what we can do."

The team arrived and began serving hot food to refugees over the weekend. The famous chef and his partners plan to continue their efforts in Poland, as well as trek to Romania and even inside Ukraine to share meals.

The chef and his World Central Kitchen team is known for getting boots on the ground following disasters across the globe. They recently offered help in Tonga, Puerto Rico, and Madagascar. They have also offered helping hands closer to home following tornadoes in Kentucky and hurricanes in New Orleans.

On my way to join @WCKitchen my teammates on one of the spots we are feeding refugees! Right now we are already with partners feeding thousands of meals in Poland, Romania and even inside Ukraine. We will be on any country bordering Ukraine …..#ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/rM62IQlSTH — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 27, 2022

World Central Kitchen, founded by Andrés in 2010, provides quality meals for those who need them, anywhere in the world.

People are eager to help. Following his tweet Thursday, several people reached out to see if they could help in these most recent efforts by donating to WCK. Chef Andrés said they are still working out those details.

"With boots on the ground we will learn more about what and how we will help! But if we are needed we will be there," he tweeted.

People of the World…Reporting from the Ukraine border! This is one of the places @WCKitchen has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don’t know what’s next…We will do our best not to let them down! #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/YiEemUfLlC — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 28, 2022