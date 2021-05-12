LIST: Austin restaurants doing creative to-go cocktails

Alcohol to-go was signed into law on Wednesday. Here are a few spots in Austin offering a killer to-go drink menu.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's official! On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott officially extended to-go alcohol in Texas indefinitely.

The bipartisan bill, which passed the Texas Senate on April 28 and was signed by Abbott this Wednesday, allows restaurants to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders.

To commemorate the signing of this bill, here are some of our favorite to-go spots for drinks in Austin.

The East Austin Cajun restaurant and food truck's to-go frozen Hurricanes are still available at the East 12th Street and Barton Springs Road locations. Orders can be placed in person.

The South Austin bar is offering $9 margaritas, frozen cocktails and beers to-go as well as bottles of liquor. Pickups can be placed online.

Milonguero cocktail kits, sangrias and wines are available for delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed online.

The restaurant is opened for dine-in service.

Creative to-go cocktails, including boozy coffees with horchata, are available in single servings as well as larger servings. Place orders in-person or via the Tabbed Out app.

The North Loop brewpub features an array of classic drinks, including a rotating daiquiri, gimlets, pina coladas and even a bartender’s choice selection, along with wine and beer and additional cocktail ingredients and tools. Orders are placed online, with pickup and delivery available.

Track its Facebook page for hours and menus, which have included boozy slushies, brunch cocktails, beer and wine all under $10. Call 512-474-7091 for pickup orders.

The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant is selling to-go margaritas with chips and salsa. Orders are placed online.

The East Sixth ice cream shop has bottled negronis (as well as aperitivo kits with snacks like olives and focaccia) and its full roster of wine available for takeout. Orders can be placed in person and on UberEats.

The classic Italian restaurant is offering negroni slushies to go. Orders can be placed online. Curbside pickup is available.

Loro is offering unique takeout batch cocktails like its mango sake slush (pitchers available), beer, wine and sake. Curbside pickup orders must be placed online.

