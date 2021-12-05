Hiring officers for Austin police is getting more challenging

The deadline to apply for June's cadet class is May 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — Time is ticking for Austin police to recruit officers for June's cadet class. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 14.

The Austin Police Association's president said unlike years past, the class will be smaller: only 60 to 75 people. Ken Casaday said the Austin Police Separtment usually starts a class with 90 to 100 cadets.

Casaday said by the end of the year, the department will be on the same staffing levels as 1998.

The news comes as the City Council cut and reallocated some of APD's budget last year and delayed cadet classes.

"I think we're going to have a very difficult time hiring going forward due to, for one, the price of housing here in Austin has gone through the roof, and to all the differences with the activists and City Council," Casaday said.

Casaday said the department is so short-staffed, some detectives will soon be forced to fill vacant patrol positions. This should happen in about a month. Officers from specialized units have already been moved to what's called backfill these open patrol positions.

As of Wednesday, a spokesperson said APD has 1,677 officers and is holding 132 vacancies.

Cadets don't become officers until they graduate. They're not cut loose until they complete field training in 2022.

Smaller cities, like Round Rock, are having an easier time recruiting officers.

Right now, Officer Ashley Daley said, the Round Rock Police Department has a cadet class underway. She said their secret is their relationship with the community.

"We have support from all of our community members, from our city council. They make they let us do our job and they make it easier for us to do our job. They give us training. They provide the funding that we need to get new equipment, new vehicles. So they really – they take pride in us and we take pride in them," Officer Daley said.

Officer Daley said 14 cadets are expected to graduate from its academy class in July.

Right now, the Round Rock Police Department has 167 sworn officers.