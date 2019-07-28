AUSTIN, Texas — While a trip to the grocery store anywhere can end up being a big expense, several Texas cities are below the national average when it comes to cost.

A new survey from rent.com showed seven Texas cities in the top 10 most affordable grocery shopping locations in the U.S.

On that list, Temple ranks No. 1 in the nation, followed by Waco at No. 2. Round Rock also makes the list at No. 4, Harlingen at No. 5 and McAllen at No. 6. Two more Texas cities make the top 10, with San Marcos No. 8 and Wichita Falls No. 10.

Temple’s grocery costs fall a whopping 23.8% below the national average, just ahead of Waco’s at 20.4% cheaper than average.

In the Austin area, Round Rock ranks 19.6% below average.

All the Texas cities in the list are at least 15% cheaper than the U.S. average.

RELATED: H-E-B named 4th best grocery retailer in the US, according to survey

Not surprisingly, Honolulu, Hawaii, had the highest grocery costs in the nation, at 69.3% above the national average.

The full list can be found on the rent.com website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man hospitalized after stabbing at The Domain

Man hit and killed by car in northeast Austin

Three Vietnam War veterans reunite after believing one of them died 53 years ago