AUSTIN, Texas — A stabbing at The Domain in North Austin early Sunday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened inside the club 77 Degrees on Rock Rose Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say there was a disturbance between two people that ended with one stabbing the other. That suspect took off.

A man in his 40s was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this time, police don't know the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police immediately.

