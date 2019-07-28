AUSTIN, Texas — For the second day in a row, a person has been killed on Austin’s roadways.

Authorities say a man fell out of his car and was hit by another car in northeast Austin.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Cameron Road and Cross Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An eyewitness says the man fell out a car he was in and was hit by another car. The driver of the car that hit the person left the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet. Police are still investigating.

“The incident is kind of completely random chance,” said Austin Police Officer Kyler Smith. “It's still under investigation. We don't really know the full details of how the individual fell out of the vehicle, so we're working with detectives now to piece all of that together with what we have.”

On Saturday morning another person died after trying to cross Interstate Highway 35 at the 183 exit but was hit by an 18-wheeler. That driver did stay at the scene and won't be charged.

