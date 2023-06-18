Vets warn pet owners to watch for heat exhaustion signs from their pets

With triple-digit temperatures starting early this year, vets are urging pet owners to keep an eye on their pets, and watch for potential heat exhaustion.

AUSTIN, Texas — The early summer triple-digit temperatures have been difficult on everyone, especially our four-legged friends. That's why vets have warned pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals.

"We're able to tell when we're too hot or when we need water, you know, whereas these guys, if they start to feel a little bit crummy, they probably aren't going to drink water like they should,” said Dr. Morgan Siewer, a vet at Austin Pets Alive!

Excessive panting and drooling that doesn't stop after returning to an air conditioned environment could mean heat exhaustion. Vets warn owners to pay attention to their pet’s energy levels. Acting very lethargic to the point of not wanting to stand, or collapsing, is also a sign of too much time in the heat.

"Heatstroke can really progress quickly and should be addressed as soon as an owner knows something's going on,” Siewert said.

Vets recommend taking walks early in the morning before 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., or later in the evening past 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., to keep from being out in the direct sunlight and on hot asphalt.

It is recommended that pet owners feel the pavement with their hand, and if it is too hot for them, it will be too hot for the animal.

If a dog gets overheated, vets have said it’s important to cool them down with cool or room temperature water instead of just straight ice or freezing water.

"If their bodies are really that hot that they're experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, cooling them down too fast with the ice can be really dangerous,” Siewert said.

According to Austin Pets Alive! volunteer Jess Borda, keeping the paws and chest wet is the best way to get their temperature down.

"They make cooling vests, but you can also just wet a bandana down and you can tie that around their necks,” Borda said. “Paw pads are the best way for dogs to cool off, so making sure that they can step in things that are cool."

In this heat, owners can't forget about cats at home either. Lowering shades for cats that sit on windowsills and keeping their fur bushed and groomed regularly will keep them cool.



For all the animals that can't go outside in this heat, it's a good idea to keep them entertained at home.

"You should consider doing some enrichment, so taking their meal and like even just adding some water to it and freezing it overnight,” Borda said. “A way to cool down, a way to hydrate and something to work their brain."

During the high temperatures, Austin Pets Alive! is also asking the community to consider fostering for even just a few days to get the animals out of the heat and into some air conditioning. Senior dogs are the most vulnerable to the heat, and would love for people to foster them. They have options to foster a dog for just a sleepover, a few weeks, or even long-term.

