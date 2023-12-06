City of Austin offering cooling centers this summer

Anyone can stop by and cool off, and service animals are welcome.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday was officially the first 100-degree day of the year for Austin, and we're expecting more heat for the next week.

The City of Austin is reminding everyone that City facilities are available as "cooling centers" during regular business hours. That includes recreation centers and libraries.

Anyone can stop by and cool off, and service animals are welcome. However, these are not overnight shelters.

“Summer is here and we want all residents and visitors to be prepared for the impacts of extreme heat,” said Ken Snipes, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Everyone should prioritize the wellbeing and safety of themselves and others. Stay hydrated, seek shade and look out for signs of heat-related illness.”

The City is also reminding residents to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing along with a wide-brimmed hat. It is also important to always check the backseat of your vehicle for children and pets before you lock it.

More details on cooling center locations and hours can be found at austintexas.gov/alerts.

For heat safety tips and ways to identify and treat heat-related illnesses visit ReadyCentralTexas.org.